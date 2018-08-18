Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The parents of 3-year-old Fabian Garett­-Garcia, whose foster mother has been arrested on suspicion of second-­degree murder in his death last summer, are not under a gag order not to speak to the media. A story on Page B2 Friday was inaccurate.