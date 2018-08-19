Hawaii wins at Little League World Series, faces New York next
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 19, 2018
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 10:55am
Honolulu continued its winning ways today at the Little League World Series with an easy 8-3 victory over Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores of Michigan before a packed house in Williamsport, Pa., that had major league players in the crowd.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Ka’olu Holt delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., today.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Umpire Jeff Pruitt, left, and Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan’s Reggie Sharpe (1) and catcher Jake Martin, top right, watch as Honolulu’s Taylin Oana, bottom right, scores ahead of the tag by Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan’s Jarren Purify (6), rear, after being caught in a rundown between third and home during the second inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament today.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Mana Lau Kong, right, scores as Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan catcher Jake Martin drops the ball during the second inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament today.
Representing the West Region, the Honolulu squad advanced through the winner’s bracket to face Mid Island of New York on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time. The winner of that game will advance into the United States championship final.
Starting Honolulu pitcher Ka’olu Holt overcame a shaky start to get the win. He was lifted with one out in the third after reaching the pitching limit. He won the first game for Honolulu in relief on Friday.
Aukai Kea had a pair of hits, including an RBI-double in the six-run second for Honolulu. Michigan starter Ryan Knaebel was tagged with the loss.