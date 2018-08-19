Hawaii wins at Little League World Series, faces New York next

Honolulu continued its winning ways today at the Little League World Series with an easy 8-3 victory over Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores of Michigan before a packed house in Williamsport, Pa., that had major league players in the crowd.

Representing the West Region, the Honolulu squad advanced through the winner’s bracket to face Mid Island of New York on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time. The winner of that game will advance into the United States championship final.

Starting Honolulu pitcher Ka’olu Holt overcame a shaky start to get the win. He was lifted with one out in the third after reaching the pitching limit. He won the first game for Honolulu in relief on Friday.

Aukai Kea had a pair of hits, including an RBI-double in the six-run second for Honolulu. Michigan starter Ryan Knaebel was tagged with the loss.