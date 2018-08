SHARE















ADVERTISING

A flood advisory is in effect for Kauai tonight.

The National Weather Service said radar indicated persistent heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over the interior portions of Kauai. The rainfall will likely lead to rising water levels in streams. Ponding has occurred on the west side of the island near Barking Sands.

Residents are advised to stay away from streams and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff could lead to hazardous driving conditions.