 Lifeguards warning beachgoers at Pokai Bay after kayaker’s brush with shark
Star-Advertiser staff
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 1:41pm

    A shark warning sign is seen at Kaimana Beach in 2015. Honolulu lifeguards set out shark warning signs today and are warning beachgoers via bullhorns about a shark possibly in the area of Pokai Bay Beach Park.

Honolulu lifeguards set out shark warning signs today and are warning beachgoers via bullhorn about a shark possibly in the area of Pokai Bay Beach Park.

At about 10:15 a.m., a shark bit or bumped the back of a kayak in the Pokai Bay area about 400 to 500 feet from shore, an alert by the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

The kayaker notified lifeguards about the incident after he returned to shore at about 12:15 p.m.

No one was injured.

Lifeguards were also doing patrols on their personal watercraft in the area and will monitor the situation until sunset.

