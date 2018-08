Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the state’s largest industrial employer, returned to normal operations today after earlier telling its workforce that regularly-scheduled work Friday and today was canceled due to then-Hurricane Lane.

The shipyard advised workers Friday via Facebook to return to their jobs effective the first shift today after Lane broke apart and became a tropical storm headed west and away from Oahu.

The shipyard has nearly 6,000 civilian and military workers.