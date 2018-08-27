Former Spice Girl Mel B reportedly seeking PTSD treatment

Mel B is reportedly seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, saying that her history with alcohol and sex has been an underlying symptom of the mental health issue.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, believes the disorder was brought on by her contentious split from film producer Stephen Belafonte, according to a statement attributed to her by British paper the Sun on Sunday.

Included were details about her recent diagnosis and the “incredibly difficult” six months she has endured while reflecting on her life for her upcoming memoir, “Brutally Honest.”

It also came on the heels of a report from the same outlet that the Spice Girls would reunite next year for a tour without Victoria Beckham.

“It has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life,” the statement said.

Brown’s talent agency declined to comment today and said she currently does not have a publicist.

As of this morning the singer did not further post about any diagnosis on social media beyond tweeting a link to information about PTSD from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and retweeting an apparently related statement issued by her mother.

“I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that,” Brown’s statement continued.

The singer reached “a crisis point” and is dealing with it — and as such, she decided to enter “a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks” in the U.K., the Sun reported.

“I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me,” the statement said. “I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do.

Brown said her diagnosis earlier this month and a new type of therapy have made an impact, but she doesn’t want to “jinx it,” according to the report.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, the mother of three filed for divorce from Belafonte in March 2017. As the marriage unraveled in the public eye while the couple battled over custody of their daughter Madison, accusations of deception and domestic abuse came to light.

The divorce was finalized in December, and additional details of the split were reportedly hammered out earlier this month.