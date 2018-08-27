 Kilauea update: glow deep in fissure 8 no longer visible
August 27, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Kilauea update: glow deep in fissure 8 no longer visible

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 27, 2018 12:05 am 
The U.S. Geological Survey detected a glow coming from deep within the fissure 8 cone on Saturday morning, but the glow was no longer observed during this morning’s overflight. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –