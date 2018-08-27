Mayor Caldwell says Honolulu will hold parade for Little League champs

The city is speaking with Hawaii’s Little League World Series champion coach Gerald Oda and the players’ parents about a time and place to hold a parade and celebration in honor of the team sometime over the next two weeks, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The city is speaking with Hawaii’s Little League World Series champion coach Gerald Oda and the players’ parents about a time and place to hold a parade and celebration in honor of the team sometime over the next two weeks, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today.

As with parades for previous Hawaii Little League champions, the celebration should be held where the team considers home, Caldwell said. This year’s team hails from Honolulu.

Caldwell and the Royal Hawaiian Band were on their way to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this afternoon to join Gov. David Ige in welcoming the team home from their weeks-long journey to the continental United States.

Hawaii beat South Korea 3-0 in South Williamsport, Pa,, Sunday for the Little League World Series championship.

The Hawaii team has won praise not only for its athletic achievements but also its players’ exuberance and humility.

>> View photos from the game in our photo gallery.