Mayor Caldwell says Honolulu will hold parade for Little League champs

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 12:53pm

    Honolulu’s Mana Lau Kong (19) is greeted by teammates after hitting the first pitch of a baseball game from South Korea’s Yeong Hyeon Kim for a solo home run in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday. Honolulu went on to win the championship, 3-0.

The city is speaking with Hawaii’s Little League World Series champion coach Gerald Oda and the players’ parents about a time and place to hold a parade and celebration in honor of the team sometime over the next two weeks, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today.

As with parades for previous Hawaii Little League champions, the celebration should be held where the team considers home, Caldwell said. This year’s team hails from Honolulu.

Caldwell and the Royal Hawaiian Band were on their way to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this afternoon to join Gov. David Ige in welcoming the team home from their weeks-long journey to the continental United States.

Hawaii beat South Korea 3-0 in South Williamsport, Pa,, Sunday for the Little League World Series championship.

The Hawaii team has won praise not only for its athletic achievements but also its players’ exuberance and humility.

