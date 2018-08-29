  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play Kamehameha in new movie

Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 12:10pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Dwayne Johnson attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Central Intelligence” at the Regency Village Theater in 2016. Johnson announced on Instagram today that he will play King Kamehameha in Warner Brothers and New Line’s upcoming film, “The King.”

Actor Dwayne Johnson announced on Instagram today that he will be playing King Kamehameha in Warner Brothers and New Line’s upcoming film, “The King.”

“KA LA HIKI OLA,” wrote Johnson in the post. “Dawning of a new day with hope and promise. Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey. KING KAMEHAMEHA – the legendary King was the first to unite the warring Hawaiian islands — fulfilling the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth and creating the powerful & spiritual 50th state as we know it today.”

Academy Award-winning director, Robert Zemeckis of “Forrest Gump” will direct the film based on Academy Award-nominated writer Randall Wallace’s script.

“From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life,” wrote Johnson. “In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn’t done when it’s ready… it’s done when it’s right. The time is right. The one who walks alone. #Culture #History #Mana #TheKing #KAMEHAMEHA.”

