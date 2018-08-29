 Tropical Storm Miriam strengthens overnight as it nears Central Pacific
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 5:00am

Tropical Storm Miriam grew stronger overnight as expected, and will likely cross into the Central Pacific later today.

With maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, Miriam was located about 1,105 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. today and moving west at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Miriam is forecast to turn to the west-northwest by tonight while slowing in forward speed.

Slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and Miriam could become a hurricane by Thursday, weather officials said. Steady weakening is expected to begin on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Miriam’s center.

