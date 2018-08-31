  • Friday, August 31, 2018
Emmy Rossum exiting ‘Shameless’ after upcoming 9th season

August 31, 2018
    In this May 24 photo, Emmy Rossum attends the “Shameless” FYC event in Los Angeles. Showtime announced that the upcoming ninth season of “Shameless” would be Rossum’s last.

LOS ANGELES >> Emmy Rossum is saying goodbye to “Shameless” after the show’s upcoming ninth season.

In an emotional Facebook post Thursday, Rossum said playing her complex character was a “gift” and called the past eight years the best of her life.

Showtime Networks programming chief Gary Levine said the network was saddened by Rossum’s decision to leave and praised her work as Fiona, daughter to William H. Macy’s dysfunctional patriarch, Frank.

In 2016, Rossum reportedly sought pay parity with fellow series star Macy.

Executive producer John Wells said work is underway on a season finale aimed at giving Rossum and her character a worthy send-off.

As the series continues, Wells said, the door will remain open for Rossum’s Fiona to visit or return home.

The ninth season of “Shameless” debuts Sept. 9.

