A 51-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police said he assaulted an officer in a police vehicle in Chinatown.

The 37-year-old officer was seated in his police vehicle when the suspect allegedly assaulted him at about 6:30 p.m.

Police arrested the suspect at Aala Park on suspicion of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest.