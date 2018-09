A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he uprooted a parking meter from the ground in Makiki, police said.

The man repeatedly struck the meter with a hammer at about 11:30 a.m. and dislodged the pole and its cement base from the ground near South Beretania and Victoria streets, police said.

He allegedly took money from the parking meter before running away.

Police located the man about an hour later and arrested him for investigation of habitual property crime.