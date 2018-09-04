  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
NBC's 'Law & Order' franchise adding new hate-crimes drama

Associated Press
September 4, 2018
Updated September 4, 2018 4:15pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    producer Dick Wolf attends TV Guide Magazine's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 400th episode celebration, in New York. NBC's "Law & Order" franchise is adding what the network calls a "relevant" new series about hate crimes.

LOS ANGELES >> NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise is adding what the network calls a “relevant” new series about hate crimes.

The network said today that it’s ordered 13 episodes of “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” The drama from “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf is based on New York state’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The fictional version of the task force will be introduced in the upcoming 20th season of sister program “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Wolf said in a statement that he wants to shine a light on the wide range of crime victims in big U.S. cities and show that justice can prevail.

A debut date hasn’t been announced for “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” created and produced by Wolf and Warren Leight.

