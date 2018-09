Police arrested a woman after she allegedly robbed another woman in Waikiki.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk on Kalakaua Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. today when she was confronted by the suspect who attempted to take the victim’s personal property.

A struggle ensued and the suspect assaulted the victim.

Police were called and the assailant was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery.