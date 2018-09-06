Oahu home sales last month set price record

All it took was a 3 percent bump to break a record for Oahu home prices last month.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

All it took was a 3 percent bump to break a record for Oahu home prices last month.

Previously owned single-family houses sold for a median $810,000 in August, which surpassed the high of $795,000 reached in June 2017.

The Honolulu Board of Realtors reported the figure today along with other sale data for the market last month.

August’s median home sale price was 3 percent higher than $786,250 in the same month last year.

The median sale price last month was based on 354 sales compared with 362 a year earlier that reflected a 2 percent year-over-year decrease.

For condominiums, the median sale price edged up 2 percent to $427,000 last month from $419,000 a year earlier. The record was set at $435,000 in March.

There were 521 condo sales last month, down 9 percent from 575 a year a year earlier.