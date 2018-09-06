  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 88°

Features

Actor Terry Crews settles suit with agent he says groped him

Associated Press
September 6, 2018
Updated September 6, 2018 12:00pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Actor Terry Crews appears on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on April 10. Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party. Venit’s agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal today in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Actor Terry Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party.

Venit’s agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal today in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.

Crews filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 30, saying that Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a 2016 party. Crews was among the most prominent men to come forward as a victim in the MeToo movement.

Venit denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions toward Crews were not sexual and caused no harm.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.

Crews’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PREVIOUS STORY
Report: Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan drowned accidentally after drinking
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up