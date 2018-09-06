Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos talks to her team during the second set of a women's college volleyball game against the Idaho Vandals on Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu (7) bumps the ball with assistance from defensive specialist Rika Okino (16).
Hawaii libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu (7) reacts after a point against the Idaho Vandals.
Hawaii opposite Angel Gaskin (13) has a kill attempt blocked by Idaho outside hitter Kaela Straw (8) and middle blocker DeVonne Ryter (14) as setter Norene Iosia (10) looks on.
Hawaii libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu (7), left, outside hitter McKenna Granato (3), and setter Faith Ma'afala (12) celebrate after a point against the Idaho Vandals.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) puts a kill past Idaho outside hitter Sarah Sharp (20) and outside hitter Reece Carman (6).
Hawaii libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu (7) celebrates after a point with her team.
Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos, left, challenges a call.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) goes up for a kill against the Idaho Vandals.
Hawaii opposite Angel Gaskin (13) and middle hitter Sarah Liva (15) try to block Idaho outside hitter Kaela Straw (8).