Connecticut woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage

Associated Press
September 7, 2018
Updated September 7, 2018 10:40am

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. >> A Connecticut woman mistook a stick of dynamite for a candle during a power outage and suffered severe hand injuries, authorities said today.

After the power went out in a thunderstorm Thursday night the woman recalled what she thought were candles left in the basement by the previous residents. A quarter stick of dynamite exploded in her hand, leaving her at risk of losing one or more of her fingers and also causing severe injuries to her face, city officials said.

One of the windows of the home was blown out by the force of the blast at about 9:30 p.m., Assistant Bridgeport Fire Chief Michael Caldaroni.

The woman, a mother of two children, was taken to the hospital for treatment after her family called 911. No one else was injured.

Firefighters located another explosive device in the home called the state police bomb squad to remove it. Nearby homes were also searched for explosives as a precaution.

When the power went out the woman, who is around 30 years old, first went to a store in hopes of purchasing emergency lighting but it was closed.

