Saint Louis wide receiver Makena Ramos-Kamaka (84) lunges for a pass but could not hang on to it in the fourth quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive back Korvin Feagins (31) stepped in front of a pass intended for Kahuku wide receiver Mason Paulo (18) and returned the ball for a Saint Louis touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis linebacker Nicholas Herbig (19) grabs Kahuku quarterback Robert Sauvao (23) in the fourth quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs up the sideline for a long first down in the fourth quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele (91) turns to follow the football in the third quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Gino Quinones (44) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kahuku quarterback Robert Sauvao (23) gets rid of the football as Saint Louis defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele (91) closes on the play in the third quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kahuku quarterback Robert Sauvao (23) eludes the pursuit of Saint Louis defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele (91) in the third quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Timothy Timoteo (56) wraps up Kahuku quarterback Thorton Alapa (19) in the third quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kahuku running back Toalei Lefau (44) is tackled by Saint Louis linebacker Kila Kamakawiwo'ole (1) after a reception in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Gino Quinones (44) in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kahuku quarterback Thorton Alapa (19) winds up to pass in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis wide receiver Roman celebrates with Makoa Close (9) after he scores on a long touchdown catch and run in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis wide receiver Roman celebrates after he scores on a long touchdown catch and run in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis wide receiver Roman Wilson scores a long touchdown in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kahuku running back Wes Alo-Maiava (13) is stopped by Saint Louis linebacker Nicholas Herbig (19) before he can get the first down in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks for a receiver in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) pump fakes for a 7 yard scramble in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Gino Quinones (44) charges through the line in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Gino Quinones (44) crashes through the line in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) tries to pick up a ball that was snapped out of his reach in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis slotback Chance Beyer (1) makes a catch for 3 yards in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Stanley McKenzie (94) sacks Kahuku quarterback Thorton Alapa (19) for a loss of 7 yards in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee watches the game action in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks for a receiver in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis running back Dayton Sam (10) outruns the Kahuku defense for a score in the second quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis wide receiver Roman almost makes a juggling catch ahead of Kahuku safety Frisco Aveau (5) but the ball popped out of his grasp in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Saint Louis running back Dayton Sam (10) gets the handoff in the first quarter of the Kahuku vs Saint Louis Open Division football game at Aloha Stadium, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.