  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 85°

Top News

Autopsy performed on rapper Mac Miller, more tests needed

Associated Press
September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 12:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2013 photo, Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said today, that investigators have performed the autopsy and released the Miller’s body to the family, but a cause will not be announced until the results of toxicology tests that can take weeks or months. Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home last week.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> An autopsy has been completed but the cause of death is not yet clear for hip-hop star Mac Miller, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home last week.

Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said today that investigators have performed the autopsy and released the body to the family, but a cause will not be announced until the results of toxicology tests that can take weeks or months.

Miller’s rhymes often dealt with his depression and drug use, and his fans and collaborators included some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Paramedics found him unresponsive and declared him dead on Friday.

Ariana Grande, who was in a two-year relationship with Miller until earlier this year, posted a black-and-white photo of him with no caption on her Instagram page Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY
New Miss America glad she didn’t have to don swimsuit to win
NEXT STORY
Naomi Osaka charms Japan with her manners — and broken Japanese
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up