State officials warn drivers to avoid Hana Highway during Olivia

State officials warn motorists unfamiliar with Hana Highway to avoid it due to the tropical storm warning for Maui County.

Hana Highway, also known as Route 360, suffered from a dozen landslide and fallen tree events between Aug. 23 and 28, state officials said. In order to prepare the highway for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Olivia, the state will post a sign in the Twin Falls area near mile marker 2 to warn motorists of the potential for landslides.

The sign, however, may be removed if it cannot be anchored to avoid causing potential threats in high winds.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will also do the following at Hana Highway in preparation for Tropical Storm Olivia:

>> Check and clear drainage inlets, catch basins and culverts.

>> Prestage a loader and other equipment at mile marker 6.

>> Coordinate with private contractors that have equipment staged in Hana and Central Maui to mobilize their equipment as necessary to clear the highway.

>> Put crews on standby this afternoon.

>> Arrange for a landscape contractor to be on standby for possible tree and branch removal.

Meanwhile, the HDOT continues to coordinate with federal, state, and county officials in its preparations for Tropical Storm Olivia. Additional updates will be posted on the HDOT website and its social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.