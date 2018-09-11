  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Storm response in Puerto Rico ‘incredibly successful,’ Trump says

Associated Press
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 10:25am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Donald Trump talked about Hurricane Florence following a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, today.

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. government’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico “incredibly successful” even though a recent federal report found that nearly 3,000 people died.

Trump said today during a briefing on a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Eastern Seaboard that last year’s hurricane in Puerto Rico was the “hardest one by far” because it happened on an island.

But his comments come weeks after Puerto Rico’s governor raised the U.S. territory’s official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975.

Trump was asked about his administration’s handling of last year’s storm in Puerto Rico as the government prepares for the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20, 2017, and is estimated to have caused $100 billion in damage.

LOOKING BACK

