Four pedestrians struck by car in Waipahu

A car struck and seriously injured four pedestrians on a Waipahu street this afternoon.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated and transported the women, all in serious condition, to a hospital. One of the victims is in her 60s; two of them are in their 50s; and the fourth is in her 30s.

The driver was uninjured in the collision, which occurred in the area of 94-1000 Hiapo St. at 1:50 p.m., EMS officials said.

Police did not provide further details.