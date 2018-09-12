Four pedestrians struck by car in Waipahu

ADVERTISING
A car struck and seriously injured four pedestrians on a Waipahu street this afternoon.
Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated and transported the women, all in serious condition, to a hospital. One of the victims is in her 60s; two of them are in their 50s; and the fourth is in her 30s.
The driver was uninjured in the collision, which occurred in the area of 94-1000 Hiapo St. at 1:50 p.m., EMS officials said.
Police did not provide further details.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.