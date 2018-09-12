  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week

Associated Press
September 12, 2018
Updated September 12, 2018 3:22pm

    New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York on Aug. 14. Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list. He has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season.

MINNEAPOLIS >> New York Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list.

Chapman has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season. The 30-year-old left-hander threw a bullpen session today and was to return to New York for treatment. Manager Aaron Boone anticipates another bullpen session this weekend, then a return.

“Hopefully back with us, if everything goes well, sometime next week,” Boone said before Wednesday’s game at Minnesota.

Chapman has a 2.11 ERA and 31 saves in 33 chances. Dellin Betances has closed mostly in Chapman’s absence. New York’s bullpen also includes David Robertson, Zach Britton and Chad Green.

“You can look at it the same way you look at our lineup,” Boone said. “When we were at our best, one of the reasons was the length of our lineup. We’re able to hurt you from everywhere. … Same way with our bullpen. When you add another guy of Chapman’s capabilities to an already strong group, it just allows you in some cases and on some days to shorten the game even more.”

