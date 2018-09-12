Olivia continues to bear down on Maui County; flash flood warning in effect for Molokai

Tropical Storm Olivia continues to bear down on the islands of Maui and Molokai this morning.

Located about 55 miles east-northeast of Kahului and 140 miles east of Honolulu, Olivia clocked in with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was headed west at 12 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

This motion is expected to continue through this morning. A motion toward the west-southwest is expected later today, with an increase in forward speed. This general motion is then expected to continue the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts, but some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from Olivia’s center.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Molokai as Tropical Storm Olivia bears down on Maui County.

At 3:16 a.m., a stream gauge on Kaunakakai Gulch showed a rapid water level rise that will likely overflow the channel and flood Mauna Loa Highway just west of Kaunakakai town. Persistent rain has been falling upslope of this area as moisture from Olivia inundates the island.

“Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. The flash flood warning is in effect through6:15 a.m.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Hoolehua, Maunaloa, Kualapuu, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Halawa Valley, Kepuhi, Kaunakakai, Pukoo, Kamalo and Kawela.

As of 2 a.m., Olivia was located about 95 miles east of Kahului and 195 miles east of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and heading west-southwest at 7 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

A general motion toward the west-southwest, with a gradual increase in forward speed, is expected this morning as the center of Olivia approaches Maui and the Big Island. On the forecast track, Olivia will move very close to Maui later this morning. After Olivia moves past the islands, a somewhat faster west-southwest motion is expected to resume and continue for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm for the next day or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from Olivia’s center, mainly to the north of the center.

