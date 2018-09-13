  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
  • 83°

Top News

‘The Voice’ adds John Legend as coach for Season 16

Associated Press
September 13, 2018
Updated September 13, 2018 3:30pm

  • NEW YORK TIMES

    John Legend, a singer and songwriter, with French winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset at Heritage Fine Wines, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Legend will be joining “The Voice” as a coach in spring 2019 for the show’s 16th season.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Fresh off an Emmy Award win, John Legend is sticking with television and becoming a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Legend won an Emmy on Saturday as a producer of NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” making him an EGOT — the term for someone who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, a rare occurrence.

Legend will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches on “The Voice.” The show is vying for its fourth straight Emmy for outstanding reality competition category at Monday’s 70th prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony.

The 39-year-old has another shot at an Emmy on Monday. He’s nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Ige and Caldwell attend global climate summit in San Francisco
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up