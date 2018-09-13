Flooding closes Kamehameha Highway in Waiahole

SHARE



























ADVERTISING

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.

The Hawaiian Electric Co. reported on Twitter that 3,290 customers are without power in the Wailupe-Aina Haina area. First reponders are en route to investigate.

9:45 a.m.

The City and County of Honolulu reported Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions in Waiahole between Waikane Valley Road and Waiahole Valley Road due to flooding.

There was no immediate estimate as to when it will be reopened.

9:15 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until noon today.

“At 9:06 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain continuing to fall across Oahu. A gauge at Waikane Stream showed a sudden rise in water levels. This is expected to cause flooding along Kamehameha Highway at the Waikane Stream Bridge. Rain gauges on the slopes of the Koolau Range showed numerous reports of rain rates at 1 to 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service said.

8:45 a.m.

The Hawaii Kai-bound lanes along Kalanianaole Highway are closed near Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail as a result of flooding on the roadway. Drivers should avoid the area.

7:57 a.m.

The National Weather Service extended Maui County’s flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m.

At 7:44 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain continuing to pour along the windward slopes of Haleakala National Park. The rain gauge measured rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The areas of Hana Highway, Piilani Highway between Waiopae and Kipahulu, and Waikoloa Road and Ulaino Road near Hana are at the greatest risk of flooding on roads and streams. Avoid crossing fast-flowing water, the advisory warned.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo and Kula.

If heavy rain persists, the warning might be extended beyond 9:15 a.m.

7:32 a.m.

Oahu is still under a flood advisory as of 7:32 a.m.

Moderate to heavy rainfall continues to move over windward Oahu from the southeast.

The National Weather Service detected rainfall rates of about one inch per hour with the most intense rainfall offshore to the east of Oahu. Heavy rain is expected to persist over the Koolau through the morning.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Palolo, Kahaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Mililani, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Marine Base and Hawaii Kai.

The flood advisory expires 10:30 a.m. If heavy rainfall continues, the advisory might be extended beyond 10:30 a.m.

6:29 a.m.

Maui County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m.

At 6:18 a.m., the National Weather Service radar showed heavy rain bands moving across the slopes of Haleakala National Park from the southeast. Rainfall rates measured 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“At greatest risk are the Hana Highway, Piilani Highway between Waiopae and Kipahulu, and Waikoloa Road and Ulaino Road near Hana,” the advisory warned.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo and Kula.

If heavy rain continues on the island of Maui, the warning might extend beyond 9:15 a.m.

5:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii County until 7:30 a.m.

At 4:37 a.m., the National Weather Service rain gauge measured moderate to heavy rain moving over the Big isle’s windward side, affecting the areas of Puna and Hilo.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Paauilo, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahoa and Honomu.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state of Hawaii.

5 a.m.

Tropical Depression Olivia is moving rapidly at 18 mph toward the west-southwest far away from the Hawaiian isles.

Heavy showers continue to drench parts of Hawaii with additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches expected in some areas, while 6 to 8 inches of rainfall might be expected over higher terrain.

The National Weather Service radar indicated some portions of Oahu received between 1 and 9 inches of rainfall over a 24-hour period, while some areas of Maui and Molokai received more than 6 inches of rainfall. Puu Kukui on Maui accumulated 6.67 inches of rain, while Manoa Lyon Arboretum on Oahu received 9.16 inches of rainfall within 24 hours.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian isles.

“Since the ground is already saturated over many areas, additional heavy rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding,” the advisory said.

Olivia was located about 250 miles southwest of Lihue and about 305 miles west-southwest of Honolulu. Olivia was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in Olivia’s strength is expected through tonight. Forecasters are predicting Olivia will become a post-tropical remnant low by Friday.

4:25 a.m.

As Tropical Storm Olivia moves away from Hawaii as a tropical depression, forecasters are warning that heavy rainfall might lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through late tonight for the entire state, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory expires 6 a.m. Friday.

The NWS radar indicated light to moderate rain moving over Oahu with rainfall rates below one inch per hour. Runoff will remain high for the next few hours.

Avoid crossing fast-flowing water by car or foot, the advisory said. “Flooding may affect areas that do not usually flood,” the advisory said. “Low spots in roads may become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Scattered landslides are expected.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to the Big Island (interior, north, east, south, summit), Oahu (central, north shore and south shore), Kauai (leeward, mountains and windward), Lanai (makai and mauka), Maui (central valley, leeward west and windward west), Molokai (leeward and windward) and Niihau.