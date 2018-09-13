No need for evacuation as water levels at Nuuanu Dam have stabilized, city says

Video: Craig T. Kojima
A police officer watches as Board of Water Supply crews work to drain Nuuanu Dam #1 today. Heavy rain from former Tropical Storm Olivia sent the water level in the dam up nearly 4.5 feet overnight to about 1.5 feet below the spillway, raising the possibility of an evacuation of up to 10,000 residents, officials said this morning.
A firefighter works at Nuuanu Dam #1 today. Heavy rain from former Tropical Storm Olivia sent the water level in the dam up nearly 4.5 feet overnight to about 1.5 feet below the spillway, raising the possibility of an evacuation of up to 10,000 residents, officials said this morning.
The Board of Water Supply said Nuuanu Dam #1 is about a 1.5 feet below the spillway due to heavy rain from former Tropical Storm Olivia, raising the possibility of an evacuation of up to 10,000 residents.
UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.
Board of Water Supply officials say that water levels at Nuuanu Dam #1 have stabilized and there is no need for evacuation.
“There is no need to order an evacuation at this time,” city spokesman Andrew Pereira said late this morning. “The water level is not rising. As long as nature cooperates, we should see a situation that is getting better and not worse.”
Hawaii firefighters dispatched three engines, a battalion chief and the department’s Air One helicopter to help remove water from the dam, HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said. The first unit arrived at 7:55 a.m.
The dam has a capacity of 21 million gallons of water.
In the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. former Tropical Storm Olivia and its aftermath dumped more than 8 inches on upper Nuuanu, according to a National Weather Service guage.
Heavy rains over Oahu this morning have eased and moved west, but the island remains under a flash flood warning until noon.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
For businesses and residents downstream of the dam, city spokesman Andrew Pereira said, “right now there’s no need to panic. … There’s no need to take action at this moment.”
Pereira urged residents and businesses to monitor local media and Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s social media sites for updates.
The earthen dam was built in 1905. It is 33.5-feet high and 588-feet long.
“BWS has been monitoring and siphoning the excess water from the reservoir since the beginning of the week to keep the water level below the spillway,” board officials said. “However, with the passing of Olivia, the rain exceeded the siphoning capacity. BWS and Honolulu Fire Department personnel are currently deployed at the dam with water pumps to bring the level of the reservoir down further.” About 10,000 residents would be affected, they said.
Kathleen Elliott-Pahinui, spokeswoman for BWS, said, “If something were to breach, there’s the possibility that it could end up all the way into the harbor. … Anything in the immediate area and everything downstream” is potentially at risk.
BWS said it is working with the mayor’s office and city Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the operations plan, which includes public evacuation notification and sheltering if needed.
