Hawaiian Airlines to offer nonstop service to Boston starting in April

Hawaiian Airlines announced late Thursday night that it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service between Honolulu and Boston when it begins flying between the two cities in April.

The state’s largest carrier said it will fly five days a week starting April 4 — more than a week before Patriots’ Day on April 15. Boston is the largest U.S. city without nonstop service to Hawaii.

“The Commonwealth is excited to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Logan Airport, providing a new connection between our states,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This route will provide travelers from Hawaii direct access to all that the Commonwealth has to offer, including our nation-leading innovation economy, while also making travel for New England residents to Hawaii easier.”

Hawaiian is offering introductory round-trip fares of $617 in the main cabin and $1,776 in first class. Tickets must be purchased by Sunday and are good for travel from April 4-30. Blackout dates for travel to Hawaii are April 12-14, and to Boston are April 19-21.

Flights will depart Honolulu every day but Tuesday and Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and arrive in Boston at 6 a.m. The return flight will leave Boston every day but Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 a.m. except for Friday flights, which will depart at 8 a.m. The flights will arrive in Hawaii the same day at 2:35 p.m. and the Friday flight will arrive at 1:40 p.m.

“The greater Boston market currently brings some 60,000 visitors to the island each year,” Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO George Szigeti said in a statement.

Hawaiian said the Boston-Honolulu route will become the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history at 5,095 miles.

“There is nowhere on Earth like Hawaii, and we are bringing our islands closer than ever to Boston with nonstop service,” Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement.

Boston will become the second city that Hawaiian will fly nonstop to on the East Coast. Hawaiian also offers nonstop service to John. F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.