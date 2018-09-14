  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Features

Kevin Hart serves as principal for day in Dallas

Associated Press
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 12:05am

  • DALLAS MORNING NEWS / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Actor Kevin Hart filmed himself with a cellphone Wednesday after talking to students in Dallas.

ADVERTISING

DALLAS >> Actor Kevin Hart has surprised the students of a Dallas high school by dropping in to be interim principal for a day.

Hart told hundreds of cheering students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Wednesday that under his leadership they would be eating “chicken nuggets every day.”

The comedian encouraged students at the arts-focused magnet school to believe in their talents and not be discouraged if they are rejected. He said they know better than anyone what they are capable of doing.

Hart’s day at school was arranged to promote his new movie “Night School,” scheduled to open in theaters Sept. 28. The movie is about adults attending night school to earn their GED certificates.

Hart will perform in Honolulu at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Nov. 29 and 30. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

PREVIOUS STORY
Learn about plastic waste at Waimanalo beach cleanup
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up