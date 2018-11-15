Lau Ola’s CEO Richard Ha resigning from Hawaii island marijuana dispensary

The head of one of two Hawaii island marijuana dispensaries is resigning on Friday.

Former Big Island farmer and medical marijuana advocate Richard Ha, the CEO of Lau Ola, submitted his resignation after the state gave the startup company the green light last month to begin growing pakalolo.

“My intention was to help get them through the startup because that’s the most challenging part. I thought we would take four years, but when I look at it I think they’re well on their way so I think I accomplished what I need to accomplish,” he said.

Ha joined Lau Ola in 2016 after more than 40 years in the farming business, leading the company over the last two years through the licensing process and the development of a 35,000-square-foot production center on the Hamakua Coast, as well as securing retail stores in Hilo, Kona and Waimea. He previously was the president and owner of Hamakua Springs Country Farms, a 600-acre banana farm that closed in 2015.

“I’m going to do all the stuff I was doing for the last 10 years that has to do with energy and agriculture. I’ll still participate if they want me to participate,” he added. “I’m just moving on. I’m going to be busier than ever.”

The company, which has yet to begin sales, will be searching for a new CEO. Ha said a major part of his decision to leave earlier than anticipated is his involvement with other controversial projects.

Ha, 74, is an advocate for building a Hawaiian cultural center and developing the 30-meter telescope on Mauna Kea, controversial for many native Hawaiians. He also supports geothermal energy on the Big Island and the use of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, to create a sustainable food supply in the islands.

“I did not want these controversial issues to affect Lau Ola in their project,” he said. “I did not want what I’m associated with to backfire and hurt the company adversely. That’s what played into my decision.”

The state legalized medical cannabis in 2000, but patients had no legal way to obtain the drug until Maui Grown Therapies opened in August 2017, followed by Aloha Green Apothecary in Honolulu. The other pot retailers include Pono Life Maui and Noa Botanicals and Cure Oahu in Honolulu. In May, Green Aloha Ltd., doing business as Have a Heart, also started sales on Kauai. In August, Hawaiian Ethos, the other Big island dispensary, received approval to begin growing.