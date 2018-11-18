 Denver suburb taps into inactive gold mine for water supply
  Sunday, November 18, 2018
Denver suburb taps into inactive gold mine for water supply

Associated Press
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 10:52am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Bates-Hunter gold mine, located in the hills outside the Colorado mountain gambling community of Central City, in 2006. Aurora, a Denver suburb, has finalized an unusual deal to acquire water from an inactive mine about 100 miles west of the city.

AURORA, Colo. >> A Denver suburb has finalized an unusual deal to acquire water from an inactive gold mine.

Aurora city officials said Friday the $34 million deal gives the city the rights to about 1,400 acre-feet of water a year from the London Mine outside Alma, about 100 miles to the west.

An acre-foot is enough to supply one typical U.S. household for a year.

City officials say the water would normally flow into the South Platte River, which eventually passes through the Denver area, but a geologic fault traps it in the mine.

Aurora isn’t purchasing the mine itself.

City officials say mines aren’t a common supplier for utilities, but water is increasingly harder to find in Colorado. Like other cities, Aurora is searching for new sources as its population grows.

LOOKING BACK

