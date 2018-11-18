Sections
Home
Top News
Hawaii News
Sports
Obituaries
Print Replica
Search
Log In
Subscribe
Longs Drugs
Sections
Close
Make Longs a part of your day.
Subscribe
Home
Traffic Map
Top News
Event Calendar
Hawaii News
Weather
Election results
Volcano Coverage
Homeless in Hawaii
911 Report
Volcanic Ash
Politics
Sports
Latest Sports News
Scoreboard
TV & Radio
Sports Blogs
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Obituaries
Business
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Crave
Features
TGIF
TGIF Photo Galleries
Movies Calendar
Music Calendar
Stage Calendar
Travel
Columnists
Video
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Star Channels
Photo Galleries
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Bookstore
Honolulu Street Pulse
Email Newsletters
Corrections
Archives
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Search
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps
Print Replica
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Close
Subscribe
Log In
Activate Digital Account
Forgot Password
Email Newsletters
Print Replica
Customer Service
FAQs
Sunday, November 18, 2018
81
°
HHSAA Cheerleading Championship at Blaisdell Arena
PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
November 18, 2018
The Hawaii High School Athletic Association hosted the 2018 Cheerleading Championship at Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.
More TGIF Photos
HHSAA Cheerleading Championship at Blaisdell Arena
King David Kalakaua’s 182nd Birthday Celebration at Iolani Palace
‘Echo in the Canyon’ at Ward Village
‘New View’ Hula’s 20th Anniversary
Armistice Day Centennial, Veterans Day Commemoration in Waikiki
New Wave Friday at Ward Village
‘The Music of Pink Floyd’ at Blaisdell Center
Salute to Our Military at Gordon Biersch
PREV
Top Trending
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii rallies over UNLV to clinch bowl berth
Freshman Chevan Cordeiro ignites Hawaii’s bowl-clinching rally
Chevan Cordeiro leads Warriors to epic comeback over UNLV, into Hawaii Bowl
Tua Tagovailoa sets record as No. 1 Alabama rallies over The Citadel
Lax oversight by DLNR allows businesses to use state land for free at a Kona harbor
Share this:
Scroll Up