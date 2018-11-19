Man, 59, charged in Mililani burglary

ADVERTISING
Prosecutors charged a 59-year-old man in connection with a burglary in Mililani.
David C. Young was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $50,000.
Police said a male suspect later identified as Young entered a home and took property belonging to a 39-year-old woman at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Young and the victim are not known to one another.
Police located the suspect shortly afterward in Mililani and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.
Young has a criminal record of 10 felony burglary convictions, misdemeanor assault and petty misdemeanor harassment.
