 Man, 59, charged in Mililani burglary
  Monday, November 19, 2018
Man, 59, charged in Mililani burglary

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 11:28am
Prosecutors charged a 59-year-old man in connection with a burglary in Mililani.

David C. Young was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $50,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Young entered a home and took property belonging to a 39-year-old woman at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Young and the victim are not known to one another.

Police located the suspect shortly afterward in Mililani and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

Young has a criminal record of 10 felony burglary convictions, misdemeanor assault and petty misdemeanor harassment.

