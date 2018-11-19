UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich assaulted in Waianae home

UFC MMA fighter Rachael Ostovich was treated at a hospital after she was assaulted at a Waianae home early Sunday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department would not name the 27-year-old victim, but provided information about the assault in an email response.

Police have opened up a second-degree assault case, but no one was arrested for the 2 a.m. assault, which left the woman with head injuries.

MMA Fighting reported Ostovich, a Waianae resident, was treated for a broken eye socket and may have suffered other possible injuries.

The assault was first reported by TMZ.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man, police said. The two were arguing before the 2 a.m. assault, police said.

The investigation is continuing, HPD said.