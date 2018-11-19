 Indians unveil new jerseys — without Chief Wahoo — for 2019 season
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 81°

Sports Breaking

Indians unveil new jerseys — without Chief Wahoo — for 2019 season

Associated Press
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 11:20am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Cleveland Indians display their 2019 uniforms, including a new home alternate red jersey, today at the Progressive Field Team Shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

ADVERTISING

CLEVELAND >> The Indians will rock red jerseys next season for the first time since the 1970s.

The team unveiled a new alternate home jersey today. It’s a red top scripted with “Indians” on the front that Cleveland occasionally will wear for home games in 2019. The Indians last wore red jerseys from 1975-77, when they wore red pants that won’t be making a comeback.

Next season, for the first time in 70 years, the Indians will not have the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms. The club has been phasing out the highly debated caricature for years before striking an agreement with Major League Baseball to discontinue using it on uniforms. The Indians will continue to sell “Wahoo” merchandise at their team shop.

Cleveland’s caps as well as its home and road jerseys will feature the guitar-shaped 2019 All-Star Game logo. Cleveland is hosting the 75th event in July.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii men’s basketball team downs Northern Arizona
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up