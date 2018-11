A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday a day after she allegedly used an unspecified “dangerous weapon” to hurt a 6-year-old girl in Waianae.

The assault allegedly occurred at noon Sunday and police located and arrested the woman at 3:30 p.m. Monday.