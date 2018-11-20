 Investigation into Hawaii State Hospital escape wrapping up
Associated Press
November 20, 2018
    Acquitted murderer Randall Saito appeared in court, April 26, with his attorney Michael Green to see if he was mentally competent to stand trial for escape. The Hawaii attorney general’s office is wrapping up an investigation into Saito’s escape from a psychiatric hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s 1979 killing.

The Hawaii attorney general’s office is wrapping up an investigation into the escape of man committed to a psychiatric hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s 1979 killing.

The attorney general’s office says conclusions from an administrative investigation will be released in about two weeks.

Randall Saito was captured in Stockton, California, days after walking out of Hawaii State Hospital last year.

Prosecutors say he took a taxi to the airport, where he took a chartered flight to Maui. He then took a commercial flight to San Jose, California.

Prosecutors say when he was arrested three days later, he had driver’s licenses bearing his photos with different names.

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for escape and identity theft charges against Saito.

