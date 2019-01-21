‘Fox & Friends’ apologizes for mistakenly stating Ruth Bader Ginsburg died

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” apologized for what they said was a “big mistake” — airing a graphic that implied Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was dead.

The visual showed a photo of Ginsburg along with the words “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” and the dates “1933-2019.” It was seen in an opening segment for the show this morning.

“A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake,” host Steve Doocy said while on air. “That was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt echoed Doocy’s apology, saying, “We apologize. Big mistake.”

A FOX News spokesperson said in a statement that “this was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team.”

Ginsburg has been recovering from cancer surgery at home. She had two cancerous growths removed from her left lung Dec. 21, forcing her to miss oral arguments this month — a first since her 1993 appointment.

Her recovery, though, is “on track,” spokesperson Kathy Arberg said.

“Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required,” Arberg said.