Investigators determine Kapolei house fire intentionally set

Honolulu Fire Department investigators have determined that a Kapolei house fire extinguished Thursday was intentionally set.
Firefighters responded to the fire, on the 91-1100 block of Kumulipo Street, at 4:53 p.m and extinguished the blaze at 5:30 p.m.
An adult male resident was reportedly alerted to the fire by smoke and escaped without injuries.
Damage to the structure has been estimated at $175,500 with $10,000 in damage to its contents.
HFD investigators handed the case over to the police department for further investigation.
