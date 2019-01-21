 Investigators determine Kapolei house fire intentionally set
  Monday, January 21, 2019
Investigators determine Kapolei house fire intentionally set

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 21, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 12:14pm
Honolulu Fire Department investigators have determined that a Kapolei house fire extinguished Thursday was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the fire, on the 91-1100 block of Kumulipo Street, at 4:53 p.m and extinguished the blaze at 5:30 p.m.

An adult male resident was reportedly alerted to the fire by smoke and escaped without injuries.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $175,500 with $10,000 in damage to its contents.

HFD investigators handed the case over to the police department for further investigation.

