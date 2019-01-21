 Two students leave Oklahoma University over blackface video
Two students leave Oklahoma University over blackface video

Associated Press
January 21, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 12:30pm
OKLAHOMA CITY >> The University of Oklahoma says two students have voluntarily withdrawn from the school after one appeared on a social media video wearing black face paint and using a racial epithet.

OU President Jim Gallogly says the two apologized for what he called a “shocking, racist video,” noting that today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in honor of the slain black civil rights leader.

The OU Black Student Association has called for a zero-tolerance policy on hate speech, more social and cultural classes, more multicultural faculty and staff, and additional financial assistance for African-Americans.

Association leaders haven’t responded to Gallogly’s comments.

OU severed ties with a fraternity and expelled two students in 2015 after several members took part in a racist chant caught on video that referenced lynching.

