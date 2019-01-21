 Rainbow Warriors rise to No. 2 in volleyball poll
  Monday, January 21, 2019
Rainbow Warriors rise to No. 2 in volleyball poll

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
January 21, 2019
Updated January 21, 2019 11:40am
A bye week didn’t help the record but it helped Hawaii’s ranking in today’s national men’s volleyball poll. The Rainbow Warriors (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in the AVCA Coaches Division I-II Top 15, trading places with UC Irvine (6-1).

Staying as the unanimous No. 1 choice was Long Beach State (6-0), the defending NCAA champion, receiving all 16 first-place votes. Brigham Young (4-0) remained at No. 4, followed by Loyola-Chicago (5-1), Pepperdine (5-1) and UCLA (5-2).

Stanford (5-1), Hawaii’s next opponent, dropped a spot to No. 8 after losing its first match last Saturday to UC Irvine. The Cardinal split its matches with the Anteaters, defeating UCI on Friday.

The Warriors host the Cardinal Feb. 1 and 3 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii kicks off its alumni weekend on Friday with a 7 p.m. match against former players.

