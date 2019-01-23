 Cardi B lands 1st Las Vegas residency
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 78°

News

Cardi B lands 1st Las Vegas residency

Associated Press
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 9:32am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 27

    Cardi B on stage at Aloha Stadium last month. The 26-year-old will join Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex as a resident performer at KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex set to open in April at Palms Casino Resort.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> Cardi B will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced today the 26-year-old rapper’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Meek Mill, Jay-Z, sports owners back justice reforms
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up