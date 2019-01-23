 Michael Gandolfini follows father’s footsteps as young Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 79°

News

Michael Gandolfini follows father’s footsteps as young Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel

Tribune News Service
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 10:56am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Robert Iler, left, and Michael Gandolfini arrive at the “The Sopranos” 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion on Jan. 9 at the SVA Theater in New York City. Gandolfini is set to take on the role of Tony Soprano made famous by his father, James, in the upcoming “The Sopranos” prequel film.

ADVERTISING

James Gandolfini’s son is sticking with the family business.

Michael Gandolfini is set to take on the role of Tony Soprano, made famous by his father, in the upcoming “The Sopranos” prequel film, Deadline reported.

Michael will play a young version of the no-nonsense mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini told Deadline in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

James died in 2013 at the age of 51. The actor won three Emmy awards for his portrayal of Tony on “The Sopranos,” which ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007 on HBO.

The series was created by David Chase, who will also serve as a writer on the new movie.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will reportedly take place during the Newark Riots that occurred in the New Jersey city during the 1960s.

PREVIOUS STORY
Jonas Mekas, ‘godfather’ of avant-garde, dies at 96
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up