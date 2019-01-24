 Truck driver charged after striking man in Salt Lake
Truck driver charged after striking man in Salt Lake

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 24, 2019
Updated January 24, 2019 9:35am
Prosecutors charged a 31-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 29-year-old man with a pickup truck in Salt Lake.

Bert K.H. Kahapea is scheduled to appear at Honolulu District Court this morning after he was charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted assault. His bail is set at $40,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Kahapea and the victim described as his friend were involved in an argument at approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The dispute escalated and Kahapea allegedly struck the victim with his pickup truck. Police said the 29-year-old man sustained a fracture to his right leg.

Police arrested Kahapea at Ala Lilikoi Place on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

He has a criminal record of disorderly conduct and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree. Both offenses are petty misdemeanors.

