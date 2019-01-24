Parental Guidance: ‘On the Basis of Sex’

ADVERTISING
“ON THE BASIS OF SEX”
>> Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive content
>> What it’s about: A biopic about the young life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her first legal battle for gender equality
>> The kid attractor factor: Teens and kids may be drawn to the subject matter.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Stand up and fight to change the world for the better.
>> Violence: None
>> Language: A few strong words
>> Sexuality: A sex scene — not graphic
>> Drugs: None
>> Parents advisory: An educational and uplifting film about an inspiring figure. Appropriate for kids and teens of all ages if they’re interested.
