 Parental Guidance: 'On the Basis of Sex'
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
Parental Guidance: ‘On the Basis of Sex’

Review by Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
January 24, 2019
Updated January 24, 2019 12:05am

  • COURTESY FOCUS FEATURES

    Felicity Jones portrays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a scene from “On the Basis of Sex.”

“ON THE BASIS OF SEX”

>> Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive content

>> What it’s about: A biopic about the young life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her first legal battle for gender equality

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens and kids may be drawn to the subject matter.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Stand up and fight to change the world for the better.

>> Violence: None

>> Language: A few strong words

>> Sexuality: A sex scene — not graphic

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: An educational and uplifting film about an inspiring figure. Appropriate for kids and teens of all ages if they’re interested.

LOOKING BACK

