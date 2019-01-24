 Drunken man survives ride between 2 train cars at 125 mph
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
  • 78°

News

Drunken man survives ride between 2 train cars at 125 mph

Associated Press
January 24, 2019
Updated January 24, 2019 6:40pm
ADVERTISING

BERLIN >> Police say an intoxicated German man who ducked out of a train for a cigarette during a short stop got into trouble when he tried to jump back on board between two cars after the train departed without him.

Police said Thursday the 33-year-old clung on to the coupling during frigid temperatures, screaming as the train headed toward Hamburg late Wednesday at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph).

Passengers heard the man’s cries and were able to trigger an emergency stop, allowing him to be brought inside.

Authorities say he was handed over to them at the main station in Essen and was “unmistakably informed by the federal police about the mortal danger he had been in.”

He’s under investigation for dangerous interference with rail traffic.

PREVIOUS STORY
Homeowner equipment caused 2017 California wildfire that killed 22
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up