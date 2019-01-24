 Carolina QB Cam Newton has surgery on throwing shoulder
    Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., in December. Newton has had arthroscopic surgery on his right throwing shoulder. The team said Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had arthroscopic surgery on his right throwing shoulder.

The team announced Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately and no timetable listed for when he can begin throwing again.

The procedure was successfully performed by Panthers team physician Pat Connor.

Carolina still has not disclosed the exact nature of Newton’s shoulder injury. The quarterback also had surgery in March of 2017 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton struggled all season with right shoulder problems that limited his ability to throw the ball downfield. On several occasions the Panthers substituted backup Taylor Heinicke to throw long Hail Mary passes because of Newton’s lack of arm strength. Panthers coach Ron Rivera decided to hold Newton out of the final two games of the 2018 regular season with “shoulder soreness.”

