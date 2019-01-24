Wahine basketball team bounces back with win at Cal Poly

Coming off its lowest point output since 1982, the Hawaii women’s basketball team rebounded for a 71-54 win over Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., tonight.

UH (6-11, 2-2 Big West) sank 10 3-pointers in its first game since scoring just 29 points in a 20-point home loss to Cal State Northridge last week.

The Rainbow Wahine got 15 points from guard Courtney Middap and 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds from point guard Tia Kanoa. Forward Kenna Woodfolk supplied 14 points.

The Wahine took control in the second quarter and led by 11 at halftime on Lahni Salanoa’s banked 3 to beat the buzzer. They built the lead to 13 going into the fourth and grew the lead down the stretch.

UH continues play at UC Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. Saturday.